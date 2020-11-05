STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appointment orders given to 95 speciality doctors

He also unveiled various projects on behalf of the Health Department, at the Secretariat. 

CM Palaniswami inaugurating 35,000-litre advanced liquid oxygen vessel at Govt Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday issued appointment orders to 95 newly recruited specialist doctors in several departments, who were selected by the medical services recruitment board. 

He also unveiled various projects on behalf of the Health Department, at the Secretariat. The projects include a RS 1.14-crore Liquid Oxygen Container with a capacity of 35,000 litre at Salem Government Hospital. The old tank in the hospital, with a capacity of 6,000 litre, has been replaced by the new one. 

According to a statement from the government, the State has decided to increase oxygen capacity in government hospitals  from 355.1 kilo litre to 834 kilo litre. Before the pandemic began, a total of 34 government colleges had oxygen support.

Now, it has been decided to extend it to 36 more government colleges and few other district health facilities, the statement said. The government will also replace the existing low-capacity oxygen tanks with new higher-capacity tanks.

