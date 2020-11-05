Not party time yet: Director-dad S A Chandrasekar proposes, actor-son Vijay disposes

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forget Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, it was buzz about ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay that dominated the headlines on Thursday as news emerged that a political party had been registered in the actor’s name.

However, excitement among his lakhs of fans and consternation among pundits was quelled by evening when it came to light that the party was registered by his father, director SA Chandrasekar.

Vijay disavowed the party in a statement and made it clear he had learnt of the development through media reports.

The development comes just months before Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu. While Vijay has made no secret of his political aspirations -- his recent movies being littered with political references -- his entry into the field was not expected in 2021. Yet, Chandrasekar, who launched Vijay in films, forged ahead and submitted papers with the Election Commission of India to register a political party in the name of “Akila India Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam”.

The party has applied for registration listing R Padmanaban as president, Chandrasekar as general secretary and Vijay’s mother Shoba Sekar as treasurer.

RK Raja alias R Padmanaban, a former Rajini fan and former Vijay fans association president of Tiruchy district unit, admitted that he was part of the effort to apply for registration of the party. ''But, Vijay doesn’t have any link with this,” he said.

Soon after the news emerged, Vijay issued a firm statement stating that he had learned of his father’s actions only through media reports and that he had no direct or indirect connection with the party registered by his father.

Addressing his fans he said, “Just because it has been started by my father, my fans need not join the party or work for it. That party has nothing to do with us or our organisation.” He further warned that anyone undertaking any efforts using his name, images or the name of his Akila India Thalapathi Vijay Makkal Iyakkam would face appropriate action.

Responding to Vijay’s opposition to the use of his name and images, Chandrasekar told The New Indian Express that he was the actor’s first fan.

“I started the Vijay fans association in 1993. He should have prevented me on that day. Later, I nurtured the association and trained the youth with social consciousness. Now, I want to serve society in a more elaborate manner and recognise the youth who joined the association. So I have created this platform. Those who want to serve the society can use the platform and I welcome all,” he said.

For former members of the actor’s fan clubs, the development was hardly unexpected.

“Over the last 10 years, SA Chandrasekar has repeatedly told us that the fans’ association will one day will become a political party and capture the government through elections. Hence, now he has taken the steps to register the political party, I think,” a former functionary of the association said. However, he wondered how the party would succeed without Vijay’s support.

Meanwhile, it was a confusing day for the actor’s fans. Initially, when news broke of a political party being formed, many welcomed it but after the actor’s statement disavowing the party, they started to share the statement widely.

The Vijay development comes just a week after a letter surfaced suggesting that Rajinikath would not enter politics due to health concerns. Rajini later denied the authenticity of the letter but admitted the section about his health condition was true. On the other hand, actor-turned-politican Kamal Haasan formally launched his Makkal Needhi Maiam’s poll campaign on Thursday.