Vacate educational institutions being used as Covid centres before reopening: TN VCs to minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Vice-Chancellors across Tamil Nadu requested the Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan to close the Covid care centres functioning out of educational institutions before their reopening.

Following this, the minister directed the registrars to send formal requests to the departments concerned.

The Vice-Chancellors were participating in a meeting with the Higher Education Department, along with Registrars, regarding the reopening of higher educational institutions in the State.

Sources said that the VCs and registrars raised the functioning of Covid care centres on the premises of educational institutions as a point of concern.

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, all educational institutions across the state have been kept closed but hostels have been converted as Covid care centres. Some patients are still being treated there. They must be vacated so the rooms can be disinfected before the arrival of hostel students,” sources said.

Once the centres are vacated, another meeting will be held to decide the date of college reopening, sources added.