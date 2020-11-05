STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vacate educational institutions being used as Covid centres before reopening: TN VCs to minister

Following this, the minister directed the registrars to send formal requests to the departments concerned.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan

Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Vice-Chancellors across Tamil Nadu requested the Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan to close the Covid care centres functioning out of educational institutions before their reopening. 

Following this, the minister directed the registrars to send formal requests to the departments concerned.

The Vice-Chancellors were participating in a meeting with the Higher Education Department, along with Registrars, regarding the reopening of higher educational institutions in the State. 

Sources said that the VCs and registrars raised the functioning of Covid care centres on the premises of educational institutions as a point of concern. 

"In view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, all educational institutions across the state have been kept closed but hostels have been converted as Covid care centres. Some patients are still being treated there. They must be vacated so the rooms can be disinfected before the arrival of hostel students,” sources said. 

Once the centres are vacated, another meeting will be held to decide the date of college reopening, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K P Anbalagan Covid centres Tamil Nadu coronavirus
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp