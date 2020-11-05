STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Yes, Vel Yatra is politics: BJP leader R Srinivasan

The BJP is preparing for a month-long Vetrivel Yatra in Tamil Nadu starting November 6. The decision has been met with widespread criticism from various quarters.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State general secretary R Srinivasan

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State unit of the BJP is all set to commence the month-long Vetrivel Yatra from November 6 invoking Lord Muruga, who is adored as Tamil God despite stiff objections from opposition parties. The Madras High Court is hearing a petition against this Yatra today (Thursday).  However, BJP State president L Murugan said the opposition parties are jittery about the success of this Yatra since it would be a big turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.

In a telephonic interview with TNIE, BJP State general secretary Professor R Srinivasan speaks about the objectives of this Yatra and says this would be the BJP’s response to the ‘Hate Hindu campaign” that has been gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu and it would trigger a debate as the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement did. Here are the excerpts of the interview.

Question: What is the purpose of the Vetrivel Yatra?

Answer: The political narrative of Tamil Nadu has been anti-Hindu for many decades.  Chief Ministers like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa could contain it.  But after the demise of Jayalalithaa, this
narrative has scaled up manifold.  But the present AIADMK government could not contain this kind of narrative.

The Hate Hindu campaigns have been going on in full swing in Tamil Nadu. The aim of these campaigns is that a Hindu should not be proud of his religion or his cultural roots. There is a global conspiracy behind taking up such a campaign and some forces in India subscribe to it. The last straw of this campaign in Tamil Nadu was the Karuppar Koottam youtube channel which insulted Kanda Shashti. We wish to tell the people about these issues and put a full stop to the Hate Hindu campaign in Tamil Nadu and that is the purpose of this yatra.

Q: There have been objections from political parties and others to this Yatra?

A: The DMK, VCK, Left parties, and NTK have been engaged in this campaign abusing Hindu sentiments and practices since these parties don’t honour the Hindu faith.  We are going to explain this to the people. In post-Independent India, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was the significant one. Though building the Ram temple was the objective, the movement had triggered an intense debate on topics like Hinduism, appeasement of minorities, etc.  Similarly,  after this Vetrivel Yatra, we expect a big, intense debate in Tamil Nadu on why certain political parties behave in this manner.

Q: Are you aiming at gaining political mileage out of this Yatra as this happens just a few months ahead of the general elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly?

A: What is wrong with it? We are not a social organisation but a political organisation. So, political mileage is important to us. We are not bribing the voters. We consolidate the people on ideological grounds.

Q: There are umpteen number of day-to-day livelihood issues confronting the people. Instead of fighting for finding solutions to them, why is the BJP engaging in this Yatra?

A: Yes, there are many issues facing the people. But despite that, why s VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan raking up Manusmriti as an issue now? DMK, Left parties and VCK are mixing religion with politics. Since they selectively abuse Hinduism, we are forced to respond to them. These parties did not treat all religions equally.

Q: Is this Yatra necessary now at a time when the State is still under the grip of the Corona threat?

A: All political activities are going on as usual.  Why are you singling out the BJP on this? We will adhere to the Corona prevention guidelines.

Q: What would the BJP do if the Court or the State government disallows this Yatra?

A: We will abide by the court verdict.  But remember veteran leader LK Advani’s Rath Yatra created a huge impact when efforts were taken to stall it. Similarly, if the Vetrivel Yatra is stalled, we will take
our message to the people more loudly through our propaganda machinery.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vel Yatra BJP T Muruganandham
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp