BJP leaders defy Tamil Nadu govt to launch 'Vetrivel Yatra'

Whether police will allow Murugan and others to offer prayers at Murugan temple or arrest them at outer limits of the Tiruttani town is yet to be seen.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president L.Murugan has started the Vel yatra from Koyembedu.

BJP state president L.Murugan has started the Vel yatra from Koyembedu. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clad in saffron shirt and green dhoti with plenty of holy ash (vibhuti) on his forehead and holding a Vel (symbol of Lord Muruga) on his right hand, BJP State president L Murugan today left for Tiruttani to 'launch' Vetrivel Yatra even as the State government had denied permission for the month-long programme.

He was accompanied by BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, former national secretary H Raja and a host of party functionaries.  Meanwhile, at Tiruttani, all vehicles which enter the town were frisked at the outer limits.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to face any eventuality. BJP cadre started gathering around Tiruttani Murugan temple. Whether the police will allow Murugan and other leaders to offer prayers at Murugan temple or arrest them at the outer limits of the Tiruttani town is yet to be seen since H Raja has already said, "If allowed, we will conduct the Yatra and if prevented, we will stage demonstrations."  

At Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee, the vehicles carrying Murugan and others were stopped by the police and only five vehicles were allowed.  Murugan left his Koyambedu residence at 9.04 am after holding discussions with CT Ravi, H Raja, and others at his residence.

Talking to reporters, Murguan said "The Constitution of India guarantees every person's right to worship their Gods in the way they wish; based on this, I am going to Tiruttani to worship Lord Muruga."  

When reporters asked whether he was not going there to lead the Yatra, Murugan said, "Going there to worship Lord Muruga and taking part in Yatra are the same.  After worshipping the Lord only I can take part in the Yatra."

Reiterating this earlier contention that the Yatra was aimed at exposing those acting against the Tamil culture and those who insulted Kanda Sashti Kavacham, Murugan said till now, those who behind the Karuppar Kottam Youtube channel were not arrested. One of the four from this youtube channel - Senthilvasan was working with the DMK IT wing. He also charged that DMK president MK Stalin was behind the Karuppar Koottam since he failed to clarify this issue. DMK's legal wing had extended all assistance to the Karuppar Koottam.  

At Villupuram, as a preventive measure, police arrested 11 BJP functionaries including Villupuram district general secretary Pandian, and treasurer Sugumar. Six were detained at Gingee on Thursday night, while the other five were arrested this morning.

