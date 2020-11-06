STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give 2 two-wheeler to HIV+ woman: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to provide a two-wheeler free of cost to the Sattur woman, who contracted HIV after being transfused with contaminated blood.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:26 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to provide a two-wheeler free of cost to the 24-year-old Sattur woman, who contracted HIV after being transfused with contaminated blood at a government hospital in the district.

A Bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi gave the direction in the suo motu proceedings initiated by the court last year. Pursuant to the directions of the court in the previous hearing, the government has provided borewell connection to the woman's house and is also constructing an additional toilet for her family. As the woman had informed that she was being ostracised by her neighbours and was harassed by her husband due to her disease, the bench had directed the authorities to provide counselling to them and the same was complied with.

Finding that the woman is depending on public transport to reach her workplace, the judges directed the government to make arrangements to provide free two-wheeler to her. The case was adjourned to November 30. The woman was transfused with contaminated blood while undertaking treatment for anaemia in a government hospital in Sattur during her pregnancy. Based on the court's order last year, she was given Rs 25 lakh compensation, a government job and a house.

