Going green: 72 lakh trees to be planted in rural TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To increase the green cover and protect the environment, initiatives worth Rs 224.57 crore to plant 72 lakh trees in rural areas of the State, are underway, said Minister SP Velumani at a review meeting here on Wednesday.

According to a release, 11 lakh trees have been planted so far, and the remaining would be planted soon. Sustainable solid waste management activities are being introduced in phases.

As per Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement, the initiative will be carried out in three phases across 12,525 village panchayats in the State.

Additionally, work orders have been issued for Rs 900-crore worth road improvement projects in rural areas. Further, contracts for another Rs 100-crore worth road works would be awarded soon, the release said.