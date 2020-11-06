Madras HC Chief Justice tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi has been tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed a senior doctor at the hospital.

The Chief Justice was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai with symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Confirming the news a senior doctor at the hospital said, "He has been tested positive for COVID-19."

The Chief Justice went to the hospital with complaints of cough and tiredness where his swab sample was taken.

"But the CT scan findings suggest lung infection. So, doctors suspect COVID and he has been admitted in a ward for COVID-suspect patients," the senior doctor said on Thursday.

The chief justice presided over physical court hearing on Thursday. Later in the evening he visited the hospital after he showed symptoms.