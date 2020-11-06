STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC grants two weeks extension of parole to Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan

According to the petitioner, Perarivalan's prevailing health conditions are at risk as many of his fellow jail inmates were testing positive for COVID-19

Published: 06th November 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan (Photo | File)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday extended the parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan by two weeks. On October 9, the High Court had granted 30-day ordinary leave to the convict on health grounds.

A plea filed by his mother T Arputham sought an extension of the parole by another 30 days, saying he is suffering from multiple health complications.

According to the petitioner, Perarivalan's prevailing health conditions are at risk as many of his fellow jail inmates were testing positive for COVID-19. She also said that her son who is in prison for over 29 years needs immediate medical attention.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the chances of getting infection were higher if he was not being provided proper treatment due to his previous illness.

The two-member bench of justices MM Sundresh and D Krishnakumar allowed the plea moved by the mother of the convict and ordered the extension of parole for two weeks till November 23 on health grounds.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

