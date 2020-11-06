Medical camps to be held at malls, shopping complexes in Puducherry to test for COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun has ordered the holding of medical testing camps for COVID-19 at malls, shopping complexes and commercial establishments where people gather in large numbers.

The decision was taken in view of crowds at shopping areas ahead of Deepavali. A shopping complex at Reddiarpalayam was found to be a COVID-19 hotspot.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appealed to the people to cooperate with the government to make Puducherry COVID free, while cautioning that action will be initiated against shops and marriage halls which fail to maintain social distancing.

In a virtual press conference, the Chief Minister said that due to the efforts taken by the government and health department, the number of active cases came down in the Union territory. All those admitted to private medical colleges were discharged except in one college, he said.

Cautioning the people that there could be another wave and citing instances of cases rising in some states, Narayanasamy exhorted them to strictly follow the COVID safety norms. Stating that over 3000 people are being invited for marriages, he said people should adhere to the direction that not more than 200 people should gather for a marriage.