Tamil Nadu cops stop BJP bid to take out Vel Yatra at Tiruttani, arrest party leaders

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president L Murugan, party national general secretary CT Ravi, senior leader H Raja and many functionaries and workers have been arrested by the police at Tiruttani when they tried to take out the Vetrivel Yatra defying the state government's orders. The leaders were taken on a bus and are likely to be released this evening.

Earlier, after offering prayers at Tiruttani Murugan temple, BJP state president Murugan addressed party workers at the Tiruttani Roundtana and spoke about the importance of the Yatra. When he tried to take out the Yatra, police personnel took them into custody.

Murugan targeted the opposition DMK in his speech. He charged that DMK leaders, for decades, have been insulting Hindu sentiments. The DMK supported those who insulted the Kanda Sashti Kavacaham and insulted women, he alleged.

On Friday morning at 9 am, Murugan, clad in saffron shirt and green dhoti with plenty of holy ash (vibhuthi) on his forehead and holding a Vel (symbol of Lord Muruga) on his right hand, left for Tiruttani to 'launch' the Vetrivel Yatra although the state government had already denied permission for the month-long programme. He was accompanied by BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, former national secretary H Raja and a host of party functionaries.

Talking to reporters, Murugan said, "The Constitution of India guarantees every person's right to worship their Gods in the way they wish. Based on this, I am moving to Tiruttani to worship Lord Muruga". When reporters asked whether he was not going there to lead the Yatra, Murugan said, "Going there to worship Lord Muruga and taking part in the Yatra are the same. Only after worshipping the Lord can we take part in the Yatra."

Reiterating his earlier contention that the Yatra was aimed at exposing those acting against Tamil culture and those who insulted the Kanda Sashti Kavacham, Murugan said till now, those who behind the Karuppar Kottam YouTube channel was not arrested.

One of the four from this YouTube channel, Senthilvasan, was working with the DMK IT wing, he alleged. He also charged that DMK president MK Stalin was behind the Karuppar Koottam since he failed to clarify the issue. The DMK's legal wing had extended all legal assistance to the Karuppar Koottam, added Murugan.

At Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee, the vehicles carrying Murugan and others were stopped by the police and only five vehicles were allowed. After this development, a section of the BJP cadre started distributing sweets, saying the government had allowed the Vetrivel Yatra forcing the police department to clarify this.

"Tamil Nadu police did not give permission to the Vel Yatra. On the Chennai-Tiruvallur border, the police stopped the entry of the crowd. The leaders of the party constantly said that they are just going to visit the temple. So we allowed only 20 people in five vehicles inside the district. The supporters are twisting it as permission granted which is false," said a senior police officer attached to the Law and Order Wing.

At Villupuram, as a preventive measure, police arrested 11 BJP functionaries including the district general secretary Pandian and treasurer Sugumar. Six were detained at Gingee on Thursday night, while the other five were arrested this morning.