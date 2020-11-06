Tamil Nadu reports 2,370 fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 2,370 Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 7,39,147 and toll to 11,299.

Chennai reported 612 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 127, 88 and 143 cases respectively.

Among the western districts, Coimbatore reported 222 cases, Erode 116, Salem 108 and Tiruppur 118 cases.

The state also tested 80,786 samples and 79,985 people on the day. Another 2,402 people have been discharged, leaving the State with 19,002 active cases.

A 102-year-old man from Kanniyakumari was among the deceased. He tested positive on November 4 and was admitted in a private hospital the next day with complaints of fever for two days. He died on November 5 due to Covid pneumonia.

Among the deceased, two did not have any comorbid conditions, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Meanwhile, health minister C Vijayabaskar said the first dose of Oxford University’s vaccine, Covishield, was successfully given to 75 volunteers. A second dose will be given after a gap of one month and they will be monitored for six months, he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a gym for health and family welfare department staff at the DMS campus. Vijayabaskar said that the trial for Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine, will begin only after Bharat Biotech, the company developing the vaccine, gives its approval.

The minister added that Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan had made a presentation steps taken in Tamil Nadu to control Covid-19 in a webinar organised by BRICS countries and it was a proud moment for Tamil Nadu.

The minister urged people to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms during the festival season. He said dengue and other seasonal infections are under control in the State and 15,000 staff have been deployed to monitor these cases.