Entrepreneurs seek GI tag for 'Ambur Biryani'

TIRUPATTUR: It is hard to control the senses while seeing a tantalising plate of biryani, that too the trademark ‘Ambur Biryani’.



Eateries with signboards that read ‘Ambur Biryani’ can be seen at several places across Tamil Nadu as chefs try to replicate the original recipe of the sumptuous dish. Now, biryani sellers in Ambur are demanding the government authorities to help them obtain the GI tag for the delicious dish.



The demand was raised at a virtual meeting of the district exports promotion and monitoring committee held in Tirupattur district on Friday. If the GI tag for Ambur biryani is obtained, it will help expand the business avenues, they said.



The officials of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have promised necessary action. “Many entreprenuers have sought steps for getting the GI tag for Ambur biryani as it will facilitate expansion of the trademark non-vegetarian food,” said MP Sivanarul, Tirupattur District Collector, adding, “The matter was brought to the notice of the DGFT officers, and they have promised to take steps in this connection. The possibilities for exports will also be explored.”



Ambur’s traditional biryani makers have been looking for avenues for exporting the dish. They point out the fact that several eateries in overseas countries are selling biryanis in the name of ‘Ambur biryani’ to attract customers.



Additional Director of DGFT Dr Shanmuga Sundaram and Executive Director of the Council of Leather Exports (CLE) Selvam interacted with the entrepreneurs at the virtual meet. Improving business avenues for incense sticks, which is a major industry in Tirupattur district, was also discussed at the event.



Tirupattur stands second in incense stick manufacturing, next only to Mysore and followed by Ahmedabad, with an annual turnover ranging from Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore. Sivanarul said it is a potential sector for exports.



Improving basic infrastructure, providing training in footwear-making and setting up of a skill training centre in Vaniyambadi also came up for discussion at the programme, in which representatives of SISMA, VEDISSIA and MSMEs participated.



Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade Suganya and district industries centre general manager Ravi were also present in the meeting of the district exports promotion committee.