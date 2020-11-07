STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram ‘roots’ for her victory

Donald Trump’s threats and Joe Biden inching closer to occupying the White House, have the residents of this nondescript village in Tiruvarur district on the edge of their seats.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Donald Trump’s threats and Joe Biden inching closer to occupying the White House, have the residents of this nondescript village in Tiruvarur district on the edge of their seats. In fact, forget Trump and Biden, Thulasendrapuram Painganadu villagers are waiting to revel when Kamala Harris gets elected the Vice-President. Kamala’s maternal grandfather PV Gopalan was from their village.

The palpable tension and arrangements for celebrations here would belie the fact that the village was not familiar with attorney general of California Kamala Harris till August this year. When she was announced by Joe Biden as his running mate in August 11, media began to publish her bio and Painganadu village name popped up near her grandfather’s name.

PV Gopalan was born in 1911 and left the village when he was around 20 years old. He took up a job with the then British Government and eventually shifted his family out too. President of the Green City Rotary Club of Mannargudi J Sudhakar says, “We were elated on coming to know of her ancestry.” As the ‘naattamai’ (traditional village head), Sudhakar was instrumental in erecting banners in the village wishing Kamala victory.

“As most of the villagers did not know about her, we explained her ancestry to them. We also arranged a special pooja at the Sri Dharma Sastha Ayyanar temple in Thulasendrapuram. Now, mediapersons are camping in our village to capture the revelry,” he added. On the other hand, no one here has any contacts with Gopalan’s family members. All they know is that Gopalan died in Chennai in 1998.

They are also not sure where exactly his house was located in the village’s agraharam street. This notwithstanding, the joy of one of their own attaining such a powerful position has brought out the festive spirits of these villagers. Deepavali might arrive a few days early to Thulasendrapuram Painganadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris us presidential elections Thulasendrapuram
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp