STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Procedural lapses in I-T case, Karti Chidambaram tells court

A joint search conducted by officials from the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate on December 1, 2015,  found electronic evidence related to the transaction.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi on Friday submitted before the Madras High Court that prosecution initiated against them by the Income Tax Department on the alleged non-disclosure of an income of `7 crore for 2015-16 was carried out without any jurisdiction.

The issue relates to the I-T assessment filed by Karti and his wife for the financial year of 2015-16. According to prosecution, Karti received a sum of Rs 6.38 crore in cash while Srinidhi received Rs 1.35 crore in cash through the sale of a land owned by them near Muttukadu. However, they had neither disclosed the same in their assessment nor paid taxes for the income.

A joint search conducted by officials from the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate on December 1, 2015,  found electronic evidence related to the transaction. Since the department found non-disclosure of income, it reopened the assessment and initiated criminal prosecution against the couple.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Karti Chidambaram submitted before Justice N Sathishkumar that none of the procedures that were to be followed by the I-T Department has been complied with. Rules of the Income Tax Act  state that only proceedings of the assessing officer are deemed to be that of a proceeding of a civil court.

Therefore, only the assessing officer should have initiated the prosecution. But, in this case, a deputy director of investigation of the department had initiated the prosecution. He was not the assessing officer and, therefore, he lacks jurisdiction to make a complaint for prosecution, the senior advocate said.

Counsel also said that due process was not followed by the department to initiate such prosecution. Sibal added that prosecution can be initiated only after setting aside the original assessment. However, till now no orders have been passed on them. Therefore, no prosecution can be initiated until an order is passed, he said. Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the case to November 10 for further arguments.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karti Chidambaram
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp