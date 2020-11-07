STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reply sought on dropping of med seat reservation

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the State government as to why the reservation provided for the wards of serving defence personnel in medical seats was cancelled.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought response from the State government as to why the reservation provided for the wards of serving defence personnel in medical seats was cancelled. It also asked the Central government whether equal distribution of seats among the list of priorities in defence personnel quota is possible.

A Division Bench of justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi raised the questions while hearing a batch of cases, including an appeal filed by the State government against a single judge's order directing it to re-include the category which was removed by the government in 2004.

The judges further asked the government why it has not increased the number of medical seats allotted for defence personnel quota when the number of seats are increasing in Tamil Nadu every year. They also directed the Additional Advocate General K Chellapandian to furnish year-wise details of total number of medical seats and seats allotted under defence personnel (category-wise) in the past five years.

'Equal distribution'

The judges noted that even if the wards of serving defence personnel are included in the list of priorities in the defence personnel quota, it will be placed below the category 'wards of ex-servicemen' under which hundreds of applications are received each year. Since the State government allots only a meagre number of seats for the defence personnel quota, which is 11 (10 for MBBS and 1 for BDS course) this year, the allotted seats will be exhausted by 'wards of ex-servicemen' category, there will be nothing left for wards of serving personnel, the judges opined.

They sought a response from the Central government whether it is possible to distribute the reserved seats equally among all categories in the defence personnel quota, including the wards of serving personnel. The matter was adjourned to November 19.

It can be noted that the admission notification for MBBS/BDS courses for this year was issued on November 3, 2020 and the counselling process would be starting soon.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

