VCK, the new face of anti-Hindutva politics?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With its recent attack on ‘Manusmriti’ and strong objection to the Vel Yatra of the BJP, the VCK has seemingly emerged as a prominent face of anti-Hindutva politics in the State. While the DMK, despite being a principal opposition party and head of the alliance in the State, remained silent, the VCK has taken the lead in building an upper caste narrative for Hindutuva politics proposed by the BJP.

The latest ideological battle between the BJP and the VCK started on October 26 after a video of VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s speech went viral on social media, in which he allegedly humiliated Hindu women quoting ‘Manusmriti.’ This led to registration of FIR against Thirumavalavan.

Major Opposition parties, including the DMK, Congress, CPM, CPI and MDMK, condemned the registration of case and urged the police to drop the case. However, the DMK chose to remain silent over ban on ‘Manusmriti.’Thirumavalavan later clarified that he had only quoted what was written in ‘Manusmriti’ during a webinar organised on September 27.

He also said ‘Manusmriti’ indeed humiliated women and has to be banned. He said he was being targeted because the BJP wanted to break the DMK-led alliance ahead of the elections. Soon after, the VCK launched protests against ‘Manusmriti’ and distributed pamphlets containing lines from the text.

The party once again sharpened its attack against the BJP urging the government not to give permission for the Vel Yatra. The VCK has taken a two-pronged approach in its anti-BJP politics, political observers say. Apart from building an upper caste narrative for Hindutva politics, it is indirectly warning intermediate caste leaders to stay away from the BJP.

In addition, the VCK is also targeting BJP’s State unit chief L Murugan to ensure that it remains a strong Dalit voice in the State.