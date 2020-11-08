STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamala Harris' Chennai family cheers for her victory, says cannot miss swearing-in ceremony

Published: 08th November 2020 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

US Vice Presidential-elect Kamala Harris

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Kamala Harris makes history by becoming the first woman, the first Black person and the first Indian-American to become US Vice President, her relatives here are celebrating the victory.  

"We always knew she would win and are extremely happy about the victory. This win means a lot more to America. They always need somebody who empathises with their issues and Kamala has great affinity with all the Afro-Americans," Gopalan Balachandran, Kamala's maternal uncle told The New Indian Express.

He added that he spoke to Kamala two days ago and that they do not discuss politics at all.

"We casually talk about the family and seldom discuss politics. My daughter is already there. She supported Kamala in her campaign," he said.

Balachandran's family will be flying down to the United States of America to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

"We went for her swearing in ceremony as attorney general and that was where I had a chat with Joe Biden. We cannot miss any of her swearing-in ceremonies and look forward to being there this time too," he said.

Describing Kamala as a child, Balachandran said she was very curious in her younger days. She is inspired by her mother and is a firm believer of equal rights.  

Support poured in from around the world after Kamala was elected as the Vice President. "She was always good at what she did and she achieved what she wanted to do. She has always been a nice child and she was fond of everybody," Kamala's aunt, Dr Sarala Gopalan, who resides in Chennai, told the media.

Sarala said she sees the same streak of rebellion she saw in her sister, Shyamala (Kamala's mother). Her aunt said she was in California when Kamala had decided to contest for the post of attorney. She then became an attorney general, then a senator, and now, the Vice President of The United States of America.

