Leaders press for action in custodial death case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the death of Selvamurugan from Kadampuliyur in Cuddalore district after he was interrogated by the Neyveli Town police, DMK president MK Stalin has said that despite many warnings from the High Court and the DGP’s circular after the Sathankulam tragedy, the continuing instances of custodial deaths were unfortunate.

Selvamurugan’s wife Prema was made to run from pillar to post for lodging a complaint regarding the torture meted out to her husband.

“The probe has been referred to CB-CID now. All aspects of this cus todial torture case should be probed,” he added. PMK founder S Ramadoss and Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan have also sought action in this connection.