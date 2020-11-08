STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 76 crore check dam to come up across Kottakudi river 

The State is planning to construct a check dam across the Kottakudi Sambalar near Kurangani in Bodinayakanur taluk of Theni district.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State is planning to construct a check dam across the Kottakudi Sambalar near Kurangani in Bodinayakanur taluk of Theni district. The project costing Rs 76 crore will come up in Western Ghats close to the Mathikettan Shola National Park in Idukki district. The proposed dam will boost drinking water supply for Bodinayakanur municipality, which has a population of over 75,000. 

SVS Murugesan, Executive Engineer (RWS Division), Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Theni, said Kotttakudi river has been the only source of drinking water for the municipality. The first water supply scheme was executed in 1944 and another in 1988. 

“Now, the two water schemes have outlived their designed life period. So, it becomes necessary to provide a new comprehensive water supply improvement scheme,” he said.  The official said there is an existing check dam near Naripatti village and the new one will be constructed 25 metres downstream from the existing dam. 

Currently, the total quantity of water supplied from the river is about 7.13 MLD, which translates to 90 litres per capita per day (LPCD). After completion of the new check dam, water supply will be enhanced to 135 LPCD. 

Authorities said a G. O. has been issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on July 16, 2018 and administrative sanction accorded for Rs 76.15 crore. Bodinayakanur constituency is represented by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and sources said he was personally pursuing the project to fast track it as the election code of conduct is approaching.  Since the project is close to Mathikettan Shola National Park, it would require wildlife clearance from the National Board for Wildlife.

