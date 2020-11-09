Despite ban, BJP leaders continue Vel Yatra in Tamil Nadu, Khushbu prominent absentee

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the state government's denial of permission, BJP leaders including its state president L Murugan on Monday continued their attempt to carry out the Vetrivel Yatra at Chengalpattu and as usual, they were taken into custody. They will be let off within a few hours.

Murugan and other BJP leaders offered prayers at a temple at Chengalpattu and later the party president spoke about the importance of the Yatra. He said it would continue in the coming days. BJP leaders including KT Raghavan, K Annamalai and others who took part in the Yatra were arrested.

Meanwhile, at Kancheepuram, BJP leader H Raja and other functionaries courted arrest after they tried to carry out the Yatra.

Though senior leaders including Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan, H Raja and others have been taking part in the Vel Yatra, actor Khushbu has been keeping aloof from the event ever since it started.

Khushbu, who joined the BJP recently, made headlines with her views and on October 24, she and a few BJP workers were taken into preventive custody at Muttukadu while on their way to Chidambaram to take part in a demonstration against the remarks made by VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan. Though Khushbu has been tweeting on day to day happenings, she chose to keep mum on the Yatra.

On November 6, Murugan and others attempted to launch the Vetrivel Yatra at Tiruttani and courted arrest. Initially, they claimed that they were going to the Tiruttani temple to offer prayers. But after visting the temple, they tried to carry out the Yatra. A similar pattern was followed at the Tiruvotriyur temple on Sunday and now in Chengalpattu.