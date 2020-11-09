STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite ban, BJP leaders continue Vel Yatra in Tamil Nadu, Khushbu prominent absentee

As usual, the leaders were taken into custody. Though many senior leaders have been taking part in the Vel Yatra, actor Khushbu has been keeping aloof from the event ever since it started.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president L.Murugan has started the Vel yatra from Koyembedu.

BJP state president L.Murugan starting the Vel yatra from Koyembedu. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish Babu)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the state government's denial of permission, BJP leaders including its state president L Murugan on Monday continued their attempt to carry out the Vetrivel Yatra at Chengalpattu and as usual, they were taken into custody. They will be let off within a few hours.  

Murugan and other BJP leaders offered prayers at a temple at Chengalpattu and later the party president spoke about the importance of the Yatra. He said it would continue in the coming days. BJP leaders including KT Raghavan, K Annamalai and others who took part in the Yatra were arrested.

Meanwhile, at Kancheepuram, BJP leader H Raja and other functionaries courted arrest after they tried to carry out the Yatra.

Though senior leaders including Pon Radhakrishnan, CP Radhakrishnan, H Raja and others have been taking part in the Vel Yatra, actor Khushbu has been keeping aloof from the event ever since it started.

Khushbu, who joined the BJP recently, made headlines with her views and on October 24, she and a few BJP workers were taken into preventive custody at Muttukadu while on their way to Chidambaram to take part in a demonstration against the remarks made by VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan. Though Khushbu has been tweeting on day to day happenings, she chose to keep mum on the Yatra.

On November 6, Murugan and others attempted to launch the Vetrivel Yatra at Tiruttani and courted arrest. Initially, they claimed that they were going to the Tiruttani temple to offer prayers. But after visting the temple, they tried to carry out the Yatra. A similar pattern was followed at the Tiruvotriyur temple on Sunday and now in Chengalpattu.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L Murugan Vetrivel Yatra BJP Tamil Nadu Khushbu
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp