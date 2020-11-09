Tamil Nadu reports 18 COVID-19 fatalities,lowest in nearly five months

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 2,257 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,46,079, while the toll stood at 11,362 with 18 more fatalities, the lowest witnessed in nearly five months.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 585, Coimbatore 189, Salem 105, Kanyakumari 35 and the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases were 18,825 with 2,308 patients getting discharged from varioushospitals and 7,15,892 people have got cured till date.

As many as 75,277 samples were tested and cumulatively 1,06,36,999 specimens have undergone RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction)scrutiny in 207 COVID-19 labs in Tamil Nadu.

Out of the 7.46 lakh cases, the state capital accounted for 2,05,419. The toll of 11,362 covers Chennai's 3,726. Those who died today included 17 with co-morbidities and onewith no chronic illness.

The fatalities reported today is the lowest since June. From June 1 to 11, the state had reported between 11, the lowest to 23, the highest, for that period.

On both June 7 and 12, the fatalities were 18 and thereafter, the deaths due to the pandemic increased (38 and 60 fatalities on June 14 and 30 respectively) On August 3, the death toll crossed the 100-mark (109 fatalities on that day).