Authorities confiscate 483 tonnes of Bellary onions hoarded in Perambalur

On Monday, Bellary onions were sold for Rs 100 a kilo and shallots for Rs 120 a kilo in the district.

Published: 10th November 2020 12:57 AM

483 tonnes of Bellary onion stored at a poultry farm.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERMABALUR: Even as public are reeling under its sky-high price, officials on Monday busted a hoarding racket and seized over 450 tonnes of Bellary onions from poultry farms in the district. Trade leaders said such incidents were bound to recur as the Central government has removed onions from the list of essential commodities.

District Collector P Sri Venkata Priya ordered the raids on two poultry farms in Irur and Chatrinamani villages following a tip-off. A team led by Tiruchy Civil Supplies CID Deputy Superintendent of Police C Nallu seized 483 tonnes of Bellary onion from the farms. Cases were registered against four persons and a probe is on to ascertain if the onions were brought from Tiruchy.

But when the team landed at the farms, the traders pointed out that onions had been removed from the list of essential commodities as per Essential Commodities (amendment) Act passed by Parliament in September and hence they were not on the wrong side of the law. Officials informed them that as per a government notification, till December 31, 2020 there is a limit on how much onions can be stocked: 2 tonnes for retailers and 25 tonnes for wholesalers. Officials, therefore, confiscated the stock.

"Onions were removed from the list of essential commodities, but wholesalers can stock a maximum of 25 tonnes due to scarcity. However, each trader had more than 25 tonnes. So we confiscated the onions. The seized stock would be sold to public through proper channels," Nallu said. 

Commenting on the issue, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State Secretary R Raja Chidambaram said, "The reason for such brazen hoarding is the central government's decision to remove onion from the list of essential commodities. Imagine if many traders had hoarded a little less than 25 tonnes each, what could officials have done? What if such a thing happens next year? In both cases, it is the consumer who suffers. Onion is an essential item that should not have been removed from the list."

On Monday, Bellary onions were sold for Rs 100 a kilo and shallots for Rs 120 a kilo in the district.

