STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalit panchayat president alleges obstruction to performing duties in Tamil Nadu village, threatens to resign

Rajeshwari alleged that Vice President Nagarajan had been acting as the president and not handed over to her any of the charges.

Published: 10th November 2020 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Kaalpirivu panchayat president, a Dalit woman, on Monday lodged a complaint with the Manamadurai block development officer against the panchayat’s vice president, a caste Hindu man.

She alleged that the man had been acting as the president and obstructing her from performing her duties. Further, she threatened to resign from the post, if the district administration failed to take action against the vice president.

The complainant – P Rajeshwari (44) of Kaalpiriviu in Manamadurai Taluk – had contested from Ward 3 of the nine wards in the panchayat and was elected unopposed for the post of panchayat president in the recent local body elections.

Rajeshwari alleged that Vice President Nagarajan had been acting as the president and not handed over to her any of the charges, including handing over the key to panchayat motor room and the maintenance of a coconut farm. She accused him of “impeding the panchayat meeting” and threatening her when she had condemned his act.

Accepting the complaint, an official from the district administration assured her of action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit panchayat president casteism Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp