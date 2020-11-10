Dalit panchayat president alleges obstruction to performing duties in Tamil Nadu village, threatens to resign

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Kaalpirivu panchayat president, a Dalit woman, on Monday lodged a complaint with the Manamadurai block development officer against the panchayat’s vice president, a caste Hindu man.

She alleged that the man had been acting as the president and obstructing her from performing her duties. Further, she threatened to resign from the post, if the district administration failed to take action against the vice president.

The complainant – P Rajeshwari (44) of Kaalpiriviu in Manamadurai Taluk – had contested from Ward 3 of the nine wards in the panchayat and was elected unopposed for the post of panchayat president in the recent local body elections.

Rajeshwari alleged that Vice President Nagarajan had been acting as the president and not handed over to her any of the charges, including handing over the key to panchayat motor room and the maintenance of a coconut farm. She accused him of “impeding the panchayat meeting” and threatening her when she had condemned his act.

Accepting the complaint, an official from the district administration assured her of action.