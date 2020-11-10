Free online NEET classes begin for 14,000 students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Free training for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) run by the State government began on Monday. About 14,000 students from government and aided schools have registered for the coaching, according to a top official from the School Education Department.

“The classes are being held online by the company E-box. All interested students have signed up and given a login ID and password,” the official said, adding that students can also access mock test papers and interactive lessons on the portal.

The students have been more enthusiastic about the classes this year after the government said that 7.5 per cent of medical seats will be reserved for government school students. “Many students think that they have a strong chance to get a medical seat if they clear NEET,” he said. Students can also prepare for NEET using lessons offered on Kalvi TV. The classes are broadcast in the early mornings, evenings and weekends.

There was a reduction in number of candidates who took NEET in the previous year. The free coaching run by the government commenced late in August last year and was suspended mid-December owing to local body elections. While the classes re-started in some centres by February, it was stopped when practical exams and revision tests started. The coaching came to a screeching halt with the lockdown that began in March.