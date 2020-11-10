STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Free online NEET classes begin for 14,000 students

The students have been more enthusiastic about the classes this year after the government said that 7.5 per cent of medical seats will be reserved for government school students.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Online applications

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Free training for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) run by the State government began on Monday. About 14,000 students from government and aided schools have registered for the coaching, according to a top official from the School Education Department.

“The classes are being held online by the company E-box. All interested students have signed up and given a login ID and password,” the official said, adding that students can also access mock test papers and interactive lessons on the portal.

The students have been more enthusiastic about the classes this year after the government said that 7.5 per cent of medical seats will be reserved for government school students. “Many students think that they have a strong chance to get a medical seat if they clear NEET,” he said. Students can also prepare for NEET using lessons offered on Kalvi TV. The classes are broadcast in the early mornings, evenings and weekends.

There was a reduction in number of candidates who took NEET in the previous year. The free coaching run by the government commenced late in August last year and was suspended mid-December owing to local body elections. While the classes re-started in some centres by February, it was stopped when practical exams and revision tests started. The coaching came to a screeching halt with the lockdown that began in March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET online class
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp