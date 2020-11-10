Puducherry BJP leaders to meet Home Minister seeking quota for govt school students in medical admissions

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The local unit of the BJP has decided to call on the Union Home Minister and Union Health Minister seeking approval for reservation to government school students in medical education.

Shortly after calling on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and submitting a memorandum to her, BJP State President and MLA V Saminathan along with MLAs K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy said they urged Bedi to play a role in providing 10 percent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions.

The reservation will prompt many students to join government schools and also several poor and downtrodden students will get a chance to pursue medical education, he said. Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government passed an act to provide 7.5 percent reservation to government school students, Saminathan suggested that 7.5 to ten percent reservation could be given in Puducherry.

Saminathan said that Bedi expressed her inability to grant approval to the government proposal in this regard as she did not have similar powers as a full fledged governor of states like Tamil Nadu.

Hence the party would pursue the matter with the Union government over phone and subsequently call on the Union ministers after Deepavali, so that the students can benefit in the current academic year, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is slated to go to Delhi this week and pursue the reservation issue with central government authorities.