How is BJP yatra going on without permission, asks Madras HC

“It was not a temple visit but a political rally,” said the advocate general, adding that the BJP should have behaved responsibly.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:31 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: How is the BJP conducting a rally despite permission being denied for it by the State government? wondered the Madras High Court on Tuesday, while asking the police department to take uniform action against everyone violating orders.

The court was continuing its hearing of arguments on a petition filed by a BJP leader, challenging a Government Order that prevents religious congregations till November 15 as part of Covid precautions. It then asked the State government to file a counter on the matter.

When the two-member bench, comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, sought details on representations made by the BJP seeking permission for the Vetrivel Yatra, advocate general Vijay Narayan said permission was denied for the same, and a communication was sent to the BJP party office about it. In his report, the DGP confirmed that BJP’s State chief L Murugan had carried on with the Yatra, in over 100 vehicles, despite permission being denied. 

“It was not a temple visit but a political rally,” said the advocate general, adding that the BJP should have behaved responsibly.

“There were about 2,000 BJP cadre and they misbehaved with the police.” The BJP counsel contended this submission by stating that the State government was taking a dual stand when it came to political congregations. “The BJP is being singled out,” claimed the counsel. The Bench then directed the State to respond to the challenges posed to the GO. The plea has been adjourned to December 2.

Madras High Court BJP Vel Yatra
