STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

To prove his mettle, Udhayanidhi now eyes Kongu region 

Through these efforts, Udhayanidhi believes he can draw the young and first-time voters to his party, while proving himself to party seniors disgruntled over his meteoric rise.

Published: 11th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mindful of the criticism over his elevation within his party, DMK’s youth wing chief and party president’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has made a strategic decision to mobilise support among party cadre and the general public in the Kongu region, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s home turf. He plans to highlight issues by staging protests and party events in the region.

Through these efforts, Udhayanidhi believes he can draw the young and first-time voters to his party, while proving himself to party seniors disgruntled over his meteoric rise.  After staging a massive protest in Coimbatore on October 27, Udhayanidhi will be focusing on Namakkal district. The Coimbatore protest  resulted in a section of cadre being arrested after tearing down wall posters “degrading” party chief MK Stalin. The protest is believed to have assured DMK cadre of Udhayanidhi’s ability to draw crowds. 

Party insiders said the AIADMK was forced to stage a protest against DMK cadre in response, drawing criticism on social media.  Udhayanidhi’s camp says he will hold protests against various issues in Namakkal district. His  visits are expected to also address the perception in the party that local cadre in the Kongu region have been attracted by the AIADMK.

“There have not been active opposition efforts in the region, but for a few namesake protests. Sensing this, Udhayanidhi will spend time in the region and rectify the issues without any overt action,” a DMK youth wing functionary from the Kongu region said.   “Udhayanidhi hopes these undercurrents will vanish if he directly engages in the region,” the functionary added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin Kongu
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp