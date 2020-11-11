To prove his mettle, Udhayanidhi now eyes Kongu region 

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mindful of the criticism over his elevation within his party, DMK’s youth wing chief and party president’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has made a strategic decision to mobilise support among party cadre and the general public in the Kongu region, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s home turf. He plans to highlight issues by staging protests and party events in the region.

Through these efforts, Udhayanidhi believes he can draw the young and first-time voters to his party, while proving himself to party seniors disgruntled over his meteoric rise. After staging a massive protest in Coimbatore on October 27, Udhayanidhi will be focusing on Namakkal district. The Coimbatore protest resulted in a section of cadre being arrested after tearing down wall posters “degrading” party chief MK Stalin. The protest is believed to have assured DMK cadre of Udhayanidhi’s ability to draw crowds.

Party insiders said the AIADMK was forced to stage a protest against DMK cadre in response, drawing criticism on social media. Udhayanidhi’s camp says he will hold protests against various issues in Namakkal district. His visits are expected to also address the perception in the party that local cadre in the Kongu region have been attracted by the AIADMK.

“There have not been active opposition efforts in the region, but for a few namesake protests. Sensing this, Udhayanidhi will spend time in the region and rectify the issues without any overt action,” a DMK youth wing functionary from the Kongu region said. “Udhayanidhi hopes these undercurrents will vanish if he directly engages in the region,” the functionary added.