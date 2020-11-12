STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green signal for Isha Yoga’s Mahashivaratri celebrations

The bench directed the Foundation to also provide necessary sound limiters to avoid excess noise from being emitted.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:26 AM

Sadhguru in front of the 34-metre tall Adiyogi statue at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday allowed Isha Foundation to organise Mahashivaratri celebrations at its yoga centre on the foothills of Velliangiri, near Coimbatore. The ruling has been welcomed by the Foundation, which hosts thousands of people at its yoga centre during the annual celebrations.

The tribunal allowed the festivities as the forest department and other regulatory bodies had given their permission to conduct the same. However, the bench directed the Foundation to obtain necessary permissions from all departments concerned, in accordance with the law, every time before it conducts such programmes. 

The departments have been directed to grant permission only after imposing necessary conditions to protect the local environment. The departments have also been told to depute officials to supervise the events, and ensure that the conditions laid out are followed. The pollution control board has been asked to follow up on waste generation and management. “If any violations are found, authorities are directed to take appropriate action,” said the order. 

The bench directed the Foundation to also provide necessary sound limiters to avoid excess noise from being emitted. The Foundation has welcomed the ruling.

“The spiritual gathering is open to all irrespective of their faith, race, ethnicity and gender. It is organised by thousands of volunteers, several of whom travel from around the world to participate in the event. In its 26-year history, the Mahashivaratri celebrations have remained free of any untoward incident,” read a statement issued by the Foundation.

