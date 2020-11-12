Hi-tech equipment at Thoothukudi GH for providing cancer treatment

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Cancer patients in and around Thoothukudi will now benefit from a Rs 16-crore Linear Accelerator and Rs 71.61-lakh Central Research Lab inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. A release from the hospital said poor people can receive the best of treatments for all kinds of cancer under the CM’s comprehensive health insurance scheme.

Undergraduates and postgraduate students and professors attached to 33 departments of the hospital can also make use of the lab for researches, the release added.Palaniswami also distributed welfare aid to the tune of Rs 37.54 crore to 15,792 beneficiaries and launched infrastructure projects constructed at a cost of Rs 39.08 crore.

The welfare assistance, among others, include Rs 15.18 crore cooperation loan to 2,503 persons; Rs 7.92-crore Corona special fund/business loan/subsidised loan to 8,055 persons; two-wheelers worth Rs 11.42 crore to 3,971 beneficiaries; free pattas worth Rs 72.58 lakh to 352 beneficiaries; and solar powered green houses worth Rs 23.10 lakh to 11 beneficiaries. Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju, Health Minister C VIjayabaskar, MLAs SP Shanmuganathan and P Chinnapan, Collector Sandeep Nanduri were present on the occasion.

Even as Palaniswami was returning to the Collectorate from the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, he stopped his convoy on seeing a differently abled woman, Mareeswari, standing with a petition near the south police station. Mareeswari reportedly said she has a five year-old girl child and the income of her husband Chinnathurai, a daily wage labourer, was insufficient to run the household.

Palaniswami asked officials to escort her to Collectorate, where he gave her an employment order posted as ward supervisor at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital. Handing over the order, Palaniswami said now Mareeswari can now earn at least Rs 15,000 per month. During a function held at the Collectorate, KV Rama Moorthy, MD & CEO of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Ltd., handed over a cheque for Rs 1.50 crore to Palaniswami. This includes contribution of the bank employees’ one-day salary towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Palaniswami handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh and an employment order to Bhuvaneswari, the widowed wife of slain policeman Subramanian who was killed in a bomb blast while chasing an accused on August 18, 2020.Later, speaking at a meeting at Virudhunagar Collectorate, Palaniswami said a separate welfare board for unorganized labourers belonging to cracker and matchwork industry will be started soon

Addressing reporters, he said the government has been appealing to Chief Ministers of other States not to impose a ban on crackers . He later inaugurated 30 projects worth around Rs 27.52 crore and laid the foundation stone for 15 new projects worth around Rs 11.36 crores. He also held a review meeting on Covid preventive works.

