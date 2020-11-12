STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin has denigrated farmers, knows nothing about agriculture: EPS

The CM also recalled his efforts in getting 10 TMC water from Krishna River in AP for Chennai amid a drought-like situation last year.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:47 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami giving away a letter offering job to Marieswari, a physically disabled woman, in Thoothukudi on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: IN a scathing retort to the DMK president for questioning his early days as a farmer, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said MK Stalin was surviving all his life without an occupation. “He knows nothing about agriculture,” Palaniswami thundered while speaking on the sidelines of a Covid review meeting here. “Stalin’s remarks are an insult to the entire farming community of this country,” he said. 

Highlighting the fact that TN has won a national award in water management from the Centre, the CM said his agricultural roots were instrumental in conceptualising and launching the Kudimaramathu scheme, which has since been replicated by a few other States. “I have been a farmer since childhood, while Stalin has never revealed his occupation... besides being a politician. Stalin is perhaps the only politician surviving without being in any profession.”

The CM also recalled his efforts in getting 10 TMC water from Krishna River in AP for Chennai amid a drought-like situation last year. “I have also initiated talks with Kerala to resolve water issues. What has Stalin done with regards to water management?” Palaniswami also called Stalin a “liar” for blaming the AIADMK for the police firing on anti-Sterlite movement protestors.

Edappadi K Palaniswami MK Stalin farmers agriculture
