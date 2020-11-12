STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu defers reopening schools for now; only PG final year courses to start from December 2

An official release here said the government had also sought views of the managements of the college and universities about the reopening of colleges from November 16.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai

Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that the reopening of schools for Standards IX, X, XI and XII from November 16 is being deferred until further orders based on mixed responses from parents and keeping in mind the threat of a second wave of COVID-19.

The date for reopening of the schools will be announced later depending upon the prevailing situation.

Based on the views of managements of colleges and universities and as per the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission on November 5, colleges and universities can be opened from December 2 for research students as well as for the final year students of post graduation courses in science and polytechnic courses.

The dates for reopening of other courses in colleges will be announced later. Similarly, college hostels would be opened from December 2 only for the above students with Standard Operating Procedures.  For other students, online education would continue.

"During this festival season, people gather in large numbers on roadsides and bus stands and while coming out, people fail to adhere to the guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. Besides, reports about a second wave of COVID-19 infection are coming from foreign countries.  As such, it has become imperative to intensify the measures for preventing the spread of COVID-19 infection," an official release here said.  

Further, the permission already given for religious gatherings, social, political, entertainment, cultural and educational functions, and the meetings related to these events with not more than 100 participants from November 16 is withdrawn.  Until further orders, these gatherings will not be permitted.
 

