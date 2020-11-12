STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Teaming up minority parties: A takeaway for Dravidian parties from Bihar polls

However, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 20 constituencies and won five of them.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bihar Assembly election results has rekindled the debate on the role of Makkal Nala Koottani, an umbrella collation comprising Left parties and the VCK in 2016 State Assembly elections, and the necessity of major parties to recognise the smaller parties which represent Dalits and minorities. 

The prevention of consolidation of Dalits and minorities against the ruling government in Bihar  has seemingly helped the BJP retain power along with the Janata Dal (United).

The Congress, which faced the elections allying with Rashtriya Janata Dal and a few others, has managed to win 19 seats out of 70 it contested. 

The Congress has openly blamed the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Hyderabad-based party that represents Muslims, of playing spoilsport to the RJD-Congress alliance in the Seemanchal region by splitting anti-incumbency votes.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, incumbent MP of Hyderabad, had been vociferously opposing the CAA, the NRC and the NPR. 

However, the AIMIM had fielded candidates in 20 constituencies and won five of them. Though Owaisi denied the allegations of being BJP’s ‘B’ team, a thin victory margin in over 20 constituencies has just brought the vote-splitting theory into the fore.

Similarly, Dalit votes have also been seemingly scattered, thanks to the multi-corner contest. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which left the NDA recently, contested in 137 seats, but managed to win just one, while another Dalit party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, won in four seats staying in the NDA.

ALSO READ | Is Congress weakest link in DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu?

Mayawati’s BSP, which faced the elections alone, bagged one constituency. The Left parties emerged victorious in 16 out of 29 seats they contested.  

The 2016 State Assembly election also witnessed a similar scenario. Six parties, including the MDMK, the VCK, the CPI, the CPM and the TMC formed an alliance called MNK headed by Vijayakanth’s DMDK. 

Though the alliance didn’t register a major victory, it secured 6.1 per cent votes. At present, barring the TMC and the DMDK, the other four parties are in DMK-led alliance. 

Insiders in DMK say the MNK had ruined the opportunity of the DMK capturing power in 2016. However, the Dravidian major has buried the hatchet with the MKN and is planning to repeat 2019 Lok Sabha victory in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The core ideological issues such as reservation, State’s rights and NEET have been dominating the political discourse for the past few years and it will remain an electoral issue. Since it’s more of an ideological battle than electoral, smaller parties with anti-BJP agenda may join with us” said DMK senior functionary. 

CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan said defeating the BJP-AIADMK government will remain the top priority of the DMK-led alliance.

“The Left parties have proven their presence in Bihar winning 16 seats out of 29.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar polls Bihar Assembly election VCK TN assembly elections
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp