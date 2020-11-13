Exnora, SP Balasubrahmanyam Foundation honours singer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the honour of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, Exnora in partnership with SPB Charitable Foundation have launched Tree Plantation Challenge and adoption of Konetampettai.

Exnora-SPB-Tree-Challenge and adoption of SPB’s village Konetampettai was launched by planting trees in Amir Mahal by the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, along with Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, SPB’s daughter Pallavi Girdhar and office bearers of Exnora, an NGO.

In memory of Balasubramaniam, Exnora and SPB Charitable Foundation are asking people to plant a tree and hashtag it #ExnoraSPBTreeChallege and challenge their friends to do the same on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or any other platform of their choice.

Speaking at the event, the Prince of Arcot shared his pleasant memories with SPB and said, “SPB has sung over 40,000 songs and we hope that this tree plantation challenge can help plant at least 40,000 trees.”

“It will bring fond memories of the great singer and also help the environment. India is one, Indians are one. We should all live in peace and harmony irrespective of our caste, creed or colour. That is the actual strength of our nation.”