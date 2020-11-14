STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Unemployment, a factor to be considered in theft cases: Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court saw the pleasant side of the virus when two youth, accused of lifting bikes, were granted relief on Friday.

Published: 14th November 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: Coronavirus seldom reveals its "smiling face". The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court saw the pleasant side of the virus when two youth, accused of lifting bikes, were granted relief on Friday.

Citing unemployment problems faced by the youth during the pandemic-induced lockdown, Justice SM Subramaniam observed that the COVID-19 pandemic is an unfortunate situation and that a large number of young men and women lost their jobs.

"The petitioners were also out of business due to the crisis. Probably, this might have forced them to commit the crime. At the same time, this could be established only during the course of the trial," he said, adding that unemployment and the prevailing circumstances in the society are the two dominating factors that needed to be considered while granting bail to the accused in such cases. 

The judge also pointed out that detention is a preferable concept and that only under extraordinary and exceptional circumstances, should individuals be detained for a longer period. “Keeping the petitioners under detention for a longer period will further corrupt their mind and they will be tempted to commit more crime,” the judge added.

According to sources, the two youth – Deepak, a waiter at a hotel, and Naveen, an autorickshaw driver – were arrested on September 16 on charges of stealing five two-wheelers in August and September. However, the duo denied the charges in the court and said that they had been unemployed for a while and were roaming around in search of a job when the police “foisted” the case on them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVId19 Coronavirus Madras High Court Bike theft
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp