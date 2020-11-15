STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief MK Stalin asks Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to suspend Anna University VC MK Surappa

Hitting out at MK Surappa for continuing in office despite the probe, DMK president MK Stalin said it was a 'mockery'.

Published: 15th November 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister K Palaniswami immediately suspend vice-chancellor of Anna University MK Surappa who is facing an enquiry over allegations of corruption.

Hitting out at Surappa for continuing in office despite the probe, he said it was a 'mockery'.

Surappa has asserted he has done no wrong and said he was ready to face any probe, soon after the state government on November 13 announced constituting an enquiry committee under retired high court judge P Kalaiyarasan to go into allegations of corruption in the university, financial irregularities and graft charges against him.

Stalin wondered why the state government kept 'pending' the complaints against the top varsity official for nine months and sought to know what transpired during that period of time.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly, in a statement, said during the DMK regime (2006-11), when a corruption allegation was made against a Coimbatore-based university vice-chancellor, he was suspended and similarly, another official in Chennai also faced the same action during the present AIADMK regime as well, he said.

Surappa's immediate suspension alone would lead to an honest and fair probe, he said, urging Palaniswami to suspend the official without any further delay.

Also, all the documents connected to the allegations of corruption should be brought under the control of enquiry panel, Stalin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna University MK Surappa MK Stalin DMK Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp