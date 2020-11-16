STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Command over spoken English: Lockdown sees spike in vocabulary classes in Tamil Nadu

The online mode has helped them shrug off their fear and anxiety and come forward to learn the language.

Published: 16th November 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

E-classes, online education

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Aadhithya MS And P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Lockdown has revived the demand for spoken English classes as many, who had put on hold their plan to learn the language, used the time to improve their language proficiency. The demand has been higher especially among IT professionals. The online mode has helped them shrug off their fear and anxiety and come forward to learn the language.

With a lot of leisure time before them and the hassle-free online mode, it didn’t take more than their willingness to enrol for the classes. Some IT professionals, who spoke to The New Indian Express, said they started taking the spoken English classes as all the office meetings went online, and they had to hold conversations with people from across the country and sometimes from abroad.

"Working out of an office was different. If we need help or clarifications, it was just a turn away as the other person was somebody who either sat by our side or just a room away. But, for the online meetings, the participants are from across India and some times from overseas countries. So, it became necessary to improve our English in order to articulate our issues or ideas," they said.

S Saravanan, a techie working from home since the lockdown, said, "The meetings were not much when I was working out of my office in Chennai. Now that online meetings have become handy, sometimes even up to six hours a day are spent on them. Many who take part in the meetings do not speak Tamil. So, I had to improve my English."

Though Saravanan had earlier tried taking the classes in-person, he says he felt shy to speak in front of his peers. "But since the online classes are one-on-one, I could brush aside my reluctance and speak freely. Also, the instructors correct the mistakes as I speak and guide me well with individual attention," he added.

The techie said now he has got more fluent with the language and could speak  in English better in work-related online meetings. People at Hey Granny, an English coaching institute where Saravanan took his classes, said the enrolment increased by 150 new students including working people during the lockdown period.

The institute has 15 trainers who work in corporate companies and offers classes in different schedules to facilitate the learners attend the classes when they are free. Apart from institutes, private tutors listed on online forums saw a spike in demand for the classes.

Hey Granny founder Frank Alister said, "Now, after getting employed, many realise the need to learn English. But, they can not afford to spend three hours in physical classes and they also have the travelling time to consider. Many people enrolled in our classes after the lockdown necessitated English learning."

A lister said a milk delivery man, who had studied only till class X, took the classes so that he could speak English at his child's private school meetings. "He did learn to speak better," he said.

Explaining the advantages of one-on-one online classes, Alister said, "They speak English by overcoming their fear and hesitation. This by itself solves most of the problems. Later, they work on grammar and towards fluency. They have no homework, they just speak for an hour everyday in English with us."

 Another institute SM Spoken English Centre also reported more students attending the classes. 

International connect

Some IT professionals, who spoke to The New Indian Express, said they started taking the spoken English classes as all the office meetings went online, and they had to hold conversations with people from across the country and sometimes from abroad.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enlish language classes IT professional classes COVID lockdown
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp