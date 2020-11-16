TN Health minister releases rank list for MBBS, BDS admissions, counselling to be conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar released rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions 2020-2021 at the Directorate of Medical Education office here on Monday. Counselling will be conducted from November 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium here.



The minister also released a separate rank list for 7.5 percent quota for government school students, government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges and management quota seats for self-financing colleges. First copy of the rank list was received by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Selection Committee Secretary G Selvarajan.



Under the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students this year, N Jeevithakumar from Government Model Higher Secondary School, Silvarpatti, S Anbarasan from Government Higher Secondary School in Kallakurichi and S Dhivyadharshini from Government Higher Secondary School in Chennai secured first three ranks in the top 10 list.



R Gunasekaran who studied in Government Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School in Vellore districts secured fourth rank in the 7.7 percent reservation for government schools students.



Among the top 10 candidates for government quota seats, R Srijan from Erode, Mohanaprabha Ravichandran from Namakkal, and G Swetha from Chennai secured first three ranks in the top 10 list.



The Selection Committee received 24,714 applications for MBBS and BDS seats, among them 23,707 were accepted. The committee received 15,885 applications from the State board students, 7,366 from CBSE and SSCE students, 285 from Indian School Certificate Examination and 171 from other boards.



According to the Selection Committee data, 9,596 students applied were passed out in the current year and 14,111 students were from previous years.



Total 972 applications were received from students for 7.5 percent reservation, among them 951 were accepted.



Speaking to the press after releasing the rank lists, the Health Minister said, the counselling will begin from November 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru outdoor stadium due to Covid-19 this year to maintain physical distance. Time slots and dates will be allotted to the students and per day 500 students will be called for the counselling. After special counselling, counselling for 7.5 percent special reservation will be conducted.



The minister said, there are chances of government schools students getting 405 seats, 313 MBBS and 92 BDS seats, under 7.5 percent reservation. There are 3,650 MBBS seats in 26 government medical colleges. Among them 227 MBBS seats and 12 BDS seats are reserved for 7.5 percent special reservation.



In 15 self financing colleges there are 2,100 MBBS seats are there, among them 1,061 are reserved for State quota and 86 are for 7.5 percent special reservation.



Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to hand over seat allotment for government school students secured seats under 7.5 percent reservation, according to the officials.



The candidates can access the full rank list at www.tnmedicalselection.org website, the officials said.