STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jail IAS officers if they defy court orders: Madras HC

Justice S Vaidyanathan said that if any IAS officer is found to have deliberately disobeyed the court’s order, he or she should be punished with imprisonment.

Published: 16th November 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in a recent order, observed that IAS officers should be punished with imprisonment if they do not comply with court’s directions.

Justice S Vaidyanathan said that if any IAS officer is found to have deliberately disobeyed the court’s order, he or she should be punished with imprisonment. "Imposition of fine should only be secondary and imprisonment should be primary," he added.

The judge was hearing a petition filed by one Mathavadiyan seeking direction to the authorities to consider an appeal filed by him to make correction in the entries in his patta. Justice Vaidyanathan stated that officials should adhere to time limit while dealing with applications filed under Tamil Nadu Patta Passbook Act, 1983.

He said that lately several cases are filed before the Court seeking disposal of applications filed under Sections 10 to 13 of the aforementioned Act and if those applications are disposed of in time by the authorities concerned, the applicants need not unnecessarily approach the Court.

"It is not known as to why an order of the Court is required for the authorities to do their job as adumbrated under the Act, for which salary is provided to them," he further criticised.

Citing a Madras High Court judge, who visited the accident spot before granting compensation to an electrocution victim, as an example, Justice Vaidyanathan said the government authorities ought to conduct spot inspections wherever necessary.

If they cannot, they are unfit to hold the post and should be shown the doors, he said. Recalling a judgment passed by a Division Bench of the court framing guidelines to be followed by revenue officials in various matters, the judge noted it is unsure whether the same has been complied with and gave the aforesaid warning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court IAS officers IAS officers court orders
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp