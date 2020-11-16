Movie hall owner arrested after shooting two people over land dispute in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Tension prevailed at Appar Street in Palani after a cinema hall owner shot two persons in broad daylight in connection with a land dispute. The injured were rushed to hospital, while police arrested the gunman.

According to police sources, Ilangovan, who hails from Akkaraipatti village in Dindigul district, owns a 12 cent plot at Appar Street in Palani. Natarajan, a businessman who also owns a cinema hall in the locality, alleged that a portion of the plot belongs to him.

Meanwhile, Ilangovan accompanied by two of his relatives, Palaniswami and Subramani, planned to fence the land on Monday. On hearing about this, Natarajan rushed to the spot to prevent them from fencing the plot. A verbal altercation followed during which Natarajan suddenly opened fire on the trio.

While Ilangovan ran to safety, both Palaniswami and Subramani sustained bullet injuries. A team led by DSP Siva arrested the gunman who fled the spot, while the injured were rushed to the government hospital. After a preliminary examination, doctors advised that one of the injured be shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

Police sources also said that the gun used in the incident has a licence valid till 2019 and Natarajan had applied for renewal of licence for 2020. CCTV footage from the locality has also been taken for investigation.