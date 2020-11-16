STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu preparing database of healthcare workers who will get COVID-19 vaccine on priority

Presently, phase two trials of Covishield, Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, are ongoing in the state

vaccine, covid vaccine

For representational purposes

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has begun preparing a database of healthcare workers who would be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on priority once it is ready.

Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said a communication in this regard has been sent to 2,500 government healthcare facilities and 25,000 private healthcare facilities across the state.

“We have asked the healthcare facilities to provide details of the doctors, nurses and technicians and the process is expected to be completed soon. Healthcare workers would be the first priority for vaccine administration,” he told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ: Young adults not spared from the lingering effects of Covid-19

Dr Selvavinayagam said once the data arrives, it would be uploaded on the central government website.

Presently, phase two trials of Covishield, Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, are ongoing in the state.

The trial is being carried out by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis in two institutions -- Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Sri Ramachandran Institute of Higher Education and Search.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 75 volunteers recently and the second dose is expected to be given in a month’s time.

“While the vaccine may not be ready yet, preparing a database would help the state to be prepared,” said Dr Selvavinayagam.

He said that once the healthcare workers are administered the vaccine, other frontline workers such as the police, ICDS workers, and corporation staff would be next.

Public health experts said that several factors need to be considered when it comes to vaccine policy.

“Vaccination is a centrifugal process and the governments must frame a policy on how to expand the target groups. The principle must apply for all states and Union territories,” said virologist Dr Jacob John.

He said that certain questions such as who should make the policy, how far does the public have a say on it,  and whether it will be just done by the state or will involve a public-private
partnership must be discussed.

“Does the public have the right to ask for vaccination or will the government decide on whom to give it? This must be discussed,” added Dr John.

