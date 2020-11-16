Vel Yatra row heats up further, AIADMK asserts it won't allow bid to divide people

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tussle between the AIADMK and the BJP heated up further on Monday with the former's mouthpiece Namadhu Amma strongly criticising the Vetrivel Yatra of the BJP. The opinion piece appeared in the ruling party's organ a day after the announcement on Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah's visit to Chennai on November 21.

"The AIADMK won't allow processions or yatras which are aimed at dividing people on the basis of caste and creed. Both Karuppar Koottam (which insulted Kanda Shashti Kavacaham) and those who hold saffron flags (the BJP) should understand the unity and harmony practised by the people of Tamil Nadu," the news item in Namadhu Amma said.

Responding to the remarks of the BJP's women wing national president Vanathi Srinivasan that efforts to stall the Vel Yatra would have its repercussions, the Namadhu Amma said, "Tamil Nadu, which remains a haven of peace, will not accept processions and yatras which have an ulterior motive to divide the people on the basis of caste and creed. People concerned over this issue should understand this fact."

"Religions are there only to regulate humanity and not to ignite passions. The people of Tamil Nadu time and again proved this fact to the rest of the country. All religions advocate only peace and love. As such, the AIADMK will not allow efforts to gain vote bank politics in the names of religions. Those who organise the Vel Yatra should understand this. Both Karuppar Koottam and those who hold saffron flags should also understand the unity and harmony prevailing among the people of Tamil Nadu," the article added.

Ever since the Karuppar Koottam issue cropped up, there has been a war of words between the BJP and AIADMK, which has gained momentum since November 6, the day the BJP began the Vel Yatra.

Talking to The New Indian Express on the latest development, BJP treasurer and spokesperson SR Sekar said, "The AIADMK mouthpiece says the state won't allow processions and yatras which are divisive in nature. But why has it failed to contain forces like VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan who have been staging protests which would destabilise the peace in Tamil Nadu? The BJP has to hold the saffron flag just because Karuppar Koottam was allowed to disturb the peace of the state."

Sekar further said the AIADMK's remarks prove that the party was afraid of the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. "Also, by such remarks and denial of permission for Vel Yatra, the AIADMK is trying to break the minority vote bank of the DMK. The AIADMK is blindly copying the strategies of the DMK to appease minorities. Eventually, the AIADMK would fail in its attempt," he added.

"Had the AIADMK government nipped in the bud the efforts of the DMK to rake up unwarranted provocations against Hindus through their friendly outfits like Karuppar Koottam, VCK and others, the BJP would not have taken up this issue at all," he said.

Asked whether the ongoing tussle over the Vel Yatra would end up breaking the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP, Sekar said, "These issues will not affect the alliance between the two parties."

Another BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said, "AIADMK is surviving after the death of their leader J Jayalalithaa because the party is in power and the central government did not disturb the state government here unlike what the previous Congress regimes did to many state governments in the past. We will not compromise with the AIADMK on our ideological issues just because it is our ally."