Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,652 cases, 18 deaths; 2 patients discharged after long hospitalisation

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,652 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, taking the tally to 7,61,568 and the toll to 11,513.

With 2,314 more people being discharged after treatment, the state has now 15,085 active cases. Only three districts reported more than 100 cases. They are Chennai (492 cases), Chengalpattu (112 cases), and Coimbatore (170 cases).

On the other hand, the Perambalur district reported no new cases for the second consecutive day.

Chennai’s other neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 76 and 97 cases respectively.

The state tested 62,415 samples and 61,644 people on the day. Deaths were reported only from five districts. While Chennai reported 10 deaths, Coimbatore reported four. Dindigul, Namakkal, Salem, and Tiruvallur reported one death each. All 18 of the deceased had comorbid conditions.

Two private labs at Immunogene Healthcare Pvt Ltd in Chennai and Swastik Diagnostic Centre in Coimbatore were approved for Covid-19 recently, a media bulletin said.

Meanwhile, two Covid patients were discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai after two months of treatment. The first, a 52-year old head constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was admitted to the hospital on September 11. The infection had affected 81 per cent of his lungs and he required high flow oxygen therapy.

According to a press release, his condition didn’t improve even then and he was put on ventilator support on September 16. He was taken off the ventilator after 20 days and was also given plasma therapy. The man was discharged on Monday after a 65-day-long battle with Covid.

The second was a 40-year-old man admitted to the hospital on September 23. The infection had affected 75 per cent of his lungs and, after his condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilator support on September 30. The patient came off the ventilator support 20 days later and was discharged on Monday after 50 days in the hospital.