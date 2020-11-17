STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,652 cases, 18 deaths; 2 patients discharged after long hospitalisation

Only three districts reported more than 100 cases. They are Chennai (492 cases), Chengalpattu (112 cases), and Coimbatore (170 cases). 

Published: 17th November 2020 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,652 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, taking the tally to 7,61,568 and the toll to 11,513. 

With 2,314 more people being discharged after treatment, the state has now 15,085 active cases. Only three districts reported more than 100 cases. They are Chennai (492 cases), Chengalpattu (112 cases), and Coimbatore (170 cases). 

On the other hand, the Perambalur district reported no new cases for the second consecutive day. 
Chennai’s other neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 76 and 97 cases respectively. 

The state tested 62,415 samples and 61,644 people on the day. Deaths were reported only from five districts. While Chennai reported 10 deaths, Coimbatore reported four. Dindigul, Namakkal, Salem, and Tiruvallur reported one death each. All 18 of the deceased had comorbid conditions.

Two private labs at Immunogene Healthcare Pvt Ltd in Chennai and Swastik Diagnostic Centre in Coimbatore were approved for Covid-19 recently, a media bulletin said. 

Meanwhile, two Covid patients were discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai after two months of treatment. The first, a 52-year old head constable with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was admitted to the hospital on September 11. The infection had affected 81 per cent of his lungs and he required high flow oxygen therapy. 

According to a press release, his condition didn’t improve even then and he was put on ventilator support on September 16. He was taken off the ventilator after 20 days and was also given plasma therapy. The man was discharged on Monday after a 65-day-long battle with Covid.

The second was a 40-year-old man admitted to the hospital on September 23. The infection had affected 75 per cent of his lungs and, after his condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilator support on September 30. The patient came off the ventilator support 20 days later and was discharged on Monday after 50 days in the hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Covid cases Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu Chennai Covid cases TN Covid toll
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp