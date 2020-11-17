STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Enforcement of mask extremely poor in public places: TN Health Secretary to district administrations 

Radhakrishnan pointed out that unless testing is increased to pre-festival levels, the State is likely to miss emerging hotspots and clusters. “Next 14 to 28 days is important,” he added.

Published: 17th November 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File| EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The enforcement of mask is extremely poor in the State and the district administrations must not give in to ‘Covid fatigue’ due to the low number of daily positive cases, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday wrote to all the district administrations across the State.

In the communication addressed to the collectors and the Corporation Commissioner, shared with The New Indian Express, Dr Radhakrishnan said an absolute non compliance to mask and physical distancing is being observed in many parts of the State. 

“No mask and social distancing was observed during Deepavali holidays at the local tourist destinations and waterfalls such as Hogenakkal, Velankanni, waand also religious places like temples, mosques, dargahs and churches during the Deepavali holidays,” said Dr Radhakrishnan. 

He told the collectors to ensure that at all levels, meeting of traders association is done to ensure self regulation in addition to visible and demonstrable action of fines by police, health, revenue and local bodies.

“Since most states do antigen tests , we should be alert for travel related clusters also. Within state fever surveillance and monitoring trend of SARI and ILI is the key with follow up of positives through contact tracing and if two to three or more cases are traced to a function, family gathering, shops etc then too testing, isolation and treating should be done apart from containment at the place and source of occurence,” he said. 

Radhakrishnan pointed out that unless testing is increased to pre-festival levels, the State is likely to miss emerging hotspots and clusters. “Next 14 to 28 days is important,” he added.

“There  has been a sustained dip in positives and test positivity. However number tested is also coming down of late due to reduced number of persons coming to camps and correspondingly less numbers of persons to be traced as contact,” he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Radhakrishnan Tamil Nadu Chennai COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp