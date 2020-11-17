Vetrivel Yatra: BJP leader L Murugan courts arrest in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan on Tuesday courted arrest in Tiruvannamalai while trying to take out the Vetrivel Yatra.

Accompanied by the party’s top leaders, including state general secretary KT Raghavan and deputy president KS Narendran, he proceeded to take out the yatra from the Anna statue in Tiruvannamalai town.

The police rounded them up and whisked away. A large number of party men also were held by the police for taking out the yatra, for which, the state government has already denied permission.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of the party cadre, Murugan stated that the next government in Tamil Nadu, after the 2021 polls, might not be formed without the support of BJP.

He claimed that large sections of people, particularly youngsters and women, have started to come towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking DMK for its alleged anti-Hindu remarks, Murugan said DMK and its allies should not be allowed to capture power in the State.

He said DMK president MK Stalin had failed to criticise either the Karuppar Koottam or VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan for the remarks against Hindu deities and the women.

Tiruvannamalai south district president R Jeevanandam was also present at the meeting.

The police, led by Inspector General (IG) of North Zone P Nagarajan, had made elaborate security arrangements.

A contingent of 1,195 police personnel from Tiruvannamalai and Tirupathur were deployed ahead of the Vel Yatra.

A police officer said all the party men including Murugan were released in the evening.