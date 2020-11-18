Arni LPG cylinder blast: Death toll rises to 5 after two women succumb

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The death toll in the LPG cylinder blast in Arni rose to five after two women succumbed to burn injuries at GVMCH in Vellore on Tuesday. The victims – Muktha Bai (55) and her daughter Meera (15) – were undergoing treatment at the hospital for two days after suffering severe burn injuries in the blast that occurred in their house at Pudukamur Road in Arni town on November 15.

Investigation revealed that the blast was caused by gas leakage. The explosion happened when Muktha Bai, unaware of the gas leakage, attempted to light the stove. The house owner, Muktha Bai, rented a portion of the house to one Janakiraman (40), who lived there with his wife Kamatchi (38) and sons – Suresh (15) and Hemanath (8).

As the house collapsed in the explosion, Janakiraman’s family was trapped in debris. Kamatchi and Hemanth were killed in the incident, while Janakiraman and Suresh were injured.The explosion was so powerful that a nearby wall also collapsed killing their neighbour Chandra (59) on the spot. Janakiraman and Suresh were undergoing treatment.

Man held for trespassing into Gautami’s house

Chennai: A 28-year-old man who entered actor Gautami’s residence in Kottivakkam on Monday was arrested. The accused identified as Pandian of Kottivakkam Kuppam was let off on station bail. He was arrested based on a complaint by S Sathish, who stated that he is director of a production banner Kathambari Pictures and the premises was the office. It also has a house which belongs to Gautami. After inquiry police said Pandian was addicted to liquor and entered the premises to meet his brother engaged in house painting, without realising that it was still dark. ENS