BJP leader Khushbu Sundar meets with car accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, escapes unhurt

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Madurantakam on Wednesday morning in Chengalpattu district when a tanker lorry brushed on the side of her vehicle. While Chengalpattu SP D Kannan visited the accident spot, the Madurantakam police have detained the truck driver for further inquiry.

Khushbu on Wednesday was traveling towards Cuddalore to participate in the Vel Yatra. The incidents happened when the vehicle was near Ayyanar Koil near Madurantakam on the Chennai-Trichy High Road.

At around 9.30 am, a truck entering from the interior road rammed on the left side of the car and brushed against the vehicle damaging the entire aide portion. Khushbu, who was seated on the left side, next to the driver escaped unhurt.

She was traveling along with her niece and a driver. Police said that all escaped unhurt. Soon after the incident, a few BJP functionaries gathered in the spot and Khushbu along with others left the place in an alternative car.

Soon after the accident in a tweet at around 9.55am, Khushbu said, "Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen."

Few minutes later in another tweet, she said, "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating and questioning the driver to rule out any foul play."