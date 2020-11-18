Night curfew imposed in Puducherry to control spread of COVID-19 lifted from November 18

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration on Wednesday lifted the night curfew which was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am as a COVID-19 control measure.

District Collector cum District Magistrate T Arun in an order issued on Wednesday said that as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the order is being issued for reopening of more activities with restrictions in a calibrated manner in areas outside containment zones.

Accordingly, all industries, establishments, shops, hotels, restaurants, theatres and bars shall be open and function as per the normal permissible time.

The timing restrictions imposed on the Beach Road have also been revoked, he said. The other guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing will remain the same, he said.