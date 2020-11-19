Aavin reports Rs 83.5 lakh profit in current financial year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, also known as Aavin, registered a sale of over Rs 6 crore, yielding a profit of Rs 83.5 lakh in the current financial year.

A total of 114 metric tonnes of milk products such as ghee, curd, milk powder and others were sold in Chennai, marking an increase of Rs 1.15 crore in sale against last year, a release said.

In addition, District Cooperative Milk Producers sold 186 metric tonnes of milk to the tune of Rs 9 crore.

Aavin had launched five new milk products and set up 50 temporary shops in Chennai ahead of Deepavali, increasing the sale of milk products, the release said.

