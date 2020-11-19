STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalized, party sources claim she attempted suicide

The DMK MLA was taken to the Shipa Hospital, Tirunelveli, for treatment after she did not wake up in the morning on time. Sources said she attempted suicide over intra-party issues.

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna with DMK president MK Stalin and other party leaders (Express File Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI/ TIRUNELVELI: Alangulam MLA and former DMK minister Dr Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to the Shifa Hospital in Tirunelveli on Thursday after being found unconscious at her house in the morning.

A bulletin from medical director of Shifa Hospital, Dr Mohamed Arafath, said that Poongothai's current clinical condition warranted a stay in the Intensive Care Unit and that she was being continuously monitored by a team of doctors.

"Poongothai was admitted in an unconscious state to the hospital. She is being evaluated. At present she remains awake, responsive and her vital parameters are satisfactory," the bulletin said.

While DMK party sources claimed that the MLA had attempted to take her life by consuming sleeping pills, her husband Dr Balaji told TNIE that the hospital had informed him that her condition had improved. "Doctors told me that Poongothai has some health issues due to high blood pressure and diabetes. However, she is okay now. I am on my way to the hospital from Chennai," he said on Thursday evening.  

Alangulam inspector Chandrasekar said that no case had been registered in the matter he had not received any intimation of the incident.

The MLA has been facing intra-party issues of late. According to DMK sources, she had been verbally abused by supporters of the Kadayam union secretary Kumar during a booth committee meeting on Wednesday evening. They had alleged that she was disrespectful to the office-bearers of the district unit. It is learnt that the MLA walked out of the meeting hall after some functionaries raised their voice against her. Though she was later called back into the hall, Kumar’s supporters interrupted her speech and switched off the mike, party members said. 

Meanwhile, a video in which the frustrated MLA is sitting on the floor and touching the feet of functionaries at the meeting seeking an apology is being widely shared. The functionaries are seen asking her to sit on the stage instead.

On Thursday, DMK functionaries, including former assembly speaker Avudaiappan and MP Gnanathiraviam, visited the hospital to inquire about her condition.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

